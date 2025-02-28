Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.15. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

