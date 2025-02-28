Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Personalis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.73. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 2,827.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.