Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IBMO opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

