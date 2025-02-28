Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
OEF opened at $285.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.10.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
