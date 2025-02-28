Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 37.5% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 37.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,881,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,750% from the average daily volume of 101,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.