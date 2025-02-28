Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $4.13 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,691,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 725,758 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 314,799 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

