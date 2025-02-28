Passive Capital Management LLC. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Passive Capital Management LLC. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.5% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $920.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,041.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $980.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.