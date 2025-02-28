Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 968 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $398.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

