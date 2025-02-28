Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 21,450 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $85.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

