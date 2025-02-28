Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,852 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.