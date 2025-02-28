Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.37 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

