Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.09 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.70.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.