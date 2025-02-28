Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $1,021.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $980.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.