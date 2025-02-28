Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 107 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 5,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76,830.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $955,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,186 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UNH opened at $469.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.10 and a 200 day moving average of $557.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

