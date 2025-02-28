Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 27,427 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
