Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,138. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.62. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

