Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

