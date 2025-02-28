PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR Technology stock traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 541,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 2.22. PAR Technology has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

