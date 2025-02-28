Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 181,124 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.
View Our Latest Report on PCRX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.