Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Pacific Current Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacific Current Group Company Profile

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

