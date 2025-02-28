Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Pacific Current Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.
Pacific Current Group Company Profile
