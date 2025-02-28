PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 115.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,047,000 after purchasing an additional 576,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.