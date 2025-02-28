Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 12,095,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,534,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

