Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of OBD stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 50,228,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,932,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.27. The stock has a market cap of £9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

