Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85-11.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.97 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

