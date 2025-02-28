Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 8,971 Shares of Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $106,396.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,044,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,969,952.24. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 88,794 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,803.36.
- On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 574 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,256.60.
Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %
ORKA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $53.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,245 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $17,661,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
