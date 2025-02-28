Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 8,971 Shares of Stock

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $106,396.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,044,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,969,952.24. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 88,794 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,803.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 574 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,256.60.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

ORKA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORKA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,245 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $17,661,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.