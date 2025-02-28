O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,353.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,359.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,261.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,207.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

