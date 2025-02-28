Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Corteva by 267.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after buying an additional 815,135 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,531 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after buying an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.82 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

