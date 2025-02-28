Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.56.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

