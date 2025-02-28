Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DexCom by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 2.3 %

DXCM opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

