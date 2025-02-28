Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 520 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

