Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 110 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 183,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.10 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

