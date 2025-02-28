Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dover by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $163.32 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

