Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 400 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.27 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.