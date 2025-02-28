OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton Purchases 78,625 Shares

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This represents a 6.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $233.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 308,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 421,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

