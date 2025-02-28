Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chemed by 2,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chemed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 7.4 %

CHE stock opened at $586.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $543.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.11.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

