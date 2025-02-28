Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 485.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $588.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

