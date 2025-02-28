Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 375.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

