Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

