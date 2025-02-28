Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 143,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.