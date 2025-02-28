Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.65.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

