Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

