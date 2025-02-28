Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 957 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $330.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.14 and its 200-day moving average is $333.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.