Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,204,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $471,629,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AZO opened at $3,448.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,332.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,214.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

