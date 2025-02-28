Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 14.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

