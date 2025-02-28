Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.20 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

