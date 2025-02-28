Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.