Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Onconetix Stock Performance
ONCO stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Onconetix has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $21.40.
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Onconetix
About Onconetix
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onconetix
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.