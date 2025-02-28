Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Onconetix Stock Performance

ONCO stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Onconetix has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $21.40.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Onconetix

About Onconetix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconetix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconetix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Onconetix by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 562,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 256,612 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

