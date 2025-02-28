Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

