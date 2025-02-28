OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.58.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
