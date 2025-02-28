Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

